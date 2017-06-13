ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and lodged a strong protest against the violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by India.

A statement issued here by the foreign ministry said that director-general (South Asia and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot and Hot Spring sectors.

The firing resulted in the death of one civilian - Shabbir Khan, 70 from Polas Village in Chirikot Sector - and two others - Waqar Younas, 18 from Bhabra Village and Asad Ali, 19 from Bhabra Village - in the Hot Spring Sector.

The ministry said that three others including M Shahbaz, 30 from Bhabra Village, Shumaila Khurshid from Chakrali Village and Hafsa Shabbir, 14 from Chakrali Village were wounded in Hot Spring Sector.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Dr Mohammad Faisal told JP Singh.

The director general urged the Indian side “to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.”

Tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours has been running high since July when the Indian forces killed Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

The occupant forces also killed dozens of protesters to quell the agitation that followed. The tensions rose further when India claimed Pakistan had allegedly orchestrated the Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian army in a single incident in 14 years.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in the strike. Pakistan vehemently denied any link. The conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav added to the tension.

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was sentenced to death in April by a military court. The trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

He was found guilty of terrorism and espionage. India however, claimed he was kidnapped from Iran last year. India later approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop Jadhav’s execution. The ICJ granted a stay until a final verdict.

Pakistan has been raising objections on the ICJ’s jurisdiction to hear Jadhav’s case as it was linked to Pakistan’s security.

Since partition in 1947, Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs. The main cause of the wars and tensions has been the state of Kashmir. However, the 1971 war originated due to turmoil in erstwhile East Pakistan - now Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attended the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan but did not hold a bilateral meeting. They were content with a handshake of exchange of pleasantries.

There were speculations about the possible Nawaz Sharif-Narendra Modi meeting after PM Sharif met Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal in Murree in April.

International relations expert Dr Pervez Iqbal Cheema said that India was violating the LoC on a regular basis, which was a threat to peace. “The world must take notice of the situation. India should avoid aggressive attitude,” he added.

Cheema said that war was not a solution to any issue and eventually the two sides would have to sit on a dialogue table. “India is trying to divert international attention from the Kashmir issue. The violations at the LoC and the Working Boundary are part of India’s strategy,” he maintained.