ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday expelled Senator Nehal Hashmi from the party for making a threatening and provocative speech targeting members of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case involving the Sharif family.

The premier’s decision came on the recommendation of the five-member ‘Ethics and Discipline Committee’ of the party headed by Leader of the House in the Senate and the PML-N veteran leader Senator Raja Zafarul Haq that found the senator violating the party discipline.

After going through the contents of Senator Nehal Hashmi’s speech, which he had made in connection with Youm-i-Takbeer function in Karachi on May 28th, the committee found it provocative and hostile toward the JIT members and the superior judiciary.

During the course of inquiry, an insider in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation, the committee had also expressed reservations over the withdrawal of the resignation by Senator Nehal Hashmi, which he had tendered on the direction of the party leadership.

The committee found Hashmi’s speech breaching the party’s discipline, which had caused damage to the PML-N’s public image, and recommended of the party leadership to take strict action against him.

Raja Zafarul Haq confirmed that the speech of the PML-N Sindh stalwart was against the party discipline and its policy, so they had recommended strong disciplinary punishment to the senator.

Soon after surfacing of Hashmi’s speech on social media, the prime minister immediately suspended his party membership on May 31st and also sought his resignation from the post of the senator, which he complied.

But later, when the chairman Senate called him in his chamber for confirmation of the resignation, he withdrew his resignation.

However, constitutional provisions allow Hashmi to continue as a senator even after being shown the door by the party.

A well-placed source in the ruling PML-N said even though the premier had terminated Hashmi’s party membership, the ruling party could not press for Hashmi’s ouster from Senate due to constitutional constraints. “It’s a convenient arrangement – to expel Hashmi from the party – to skip the apex court’s displeasure but he would continue as a senator.”

During the course of inquiry, an insider in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation, the committee had also expressed reservations over the withdrawal of the resignation by Senator Nehal Hashmi, which he had tendered on the direction of the party leadership.

The committee found Hashmi’s speech breaching the party’s discipline, which had caused damage to the PML-N’s public image, and recommended of the party leadership to take strict action against him.

Raja Zafarul Haq confirmed that the speech of the PML-N Sindh stalwart was against the party discipline and its policy, so they had recommended strong disciplinary punishment to the senator.

Soon after surfacing of Hashmi’s speech on social media, the prime minister immediately suspended his party membership on May 31st and also sought his resignation from the post of the senator, which he complied.

But later, when the chairman Senate called him in his chamber for confirmation of the resignation, he withdrew his resignation.

However, constitutional provisions allow Hashmi to continue as a senator even after being shown the door by the party.

A well-placed source in the ruling PML-N said even though the premier had terminated Hashmi’s party membership, the ruling party could not press for Hashmi’s ouster from Senate due to constitutional constraints. “It’s a convenient arrangement – to expel Hashmi from the party – to skip the apex court’s displeasure but he would continue as a senator.”