ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had decided to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Panama Papers case in respect of the apex court.

Talking to media persons here, she said that PM Sharif had launched the movement for the independence and restoration of judiciary in the past.

Aurangzeb said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in the supremacy of law and constitution and the prime minister would appear before the JIT for the dignity of the people.

She said ruling practically follow the all legal orders instead of false statements. The state minister also grilled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, over making false claims and escaping from appearing before the courts and the election commission in cases against him.

She said that Imran Khan had only shifted his focus on negative social media campaign and he was out of public reach. Aurangzeb asked Imran Khan to fulfil the promises, which he made with the people of the KP during last election campaign.

The state minister said the PTI chairman and the rest of their party leadership were always busy in negative propaganda against national institutions. She said the prime minister had launched several development projects and he was also monitoring them.