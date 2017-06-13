RIYADH - Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia with a hope that the current deadlock between Gulf countries would be resolved soon.

In Jeddah, PM Nawaz met the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and discussed the contemporary circumstances in the gulf countries, during a daylong visit.

The Prime Minister endorsed the strong commitment of the people and government of Pakistan to territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and safety of Harmain al Sharifain.

For his visit, King Salman thanked Prime Minister and appreciated the exceptional success of Pakistan against extremism and terrorism.

For all issues of interest for Pakistan, he reiterated strong commitment and support of the Kingdom, including matters of its national security.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz were also there with PM.

Provisionally, Qatar has supported Kuwait’s efforts to mediate between Doha and Arab states.



After meeting his French counterpart, the support was declared by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani while talking to newsmen in Paris.

He said Qatar desires to resolve the issue through negotiations.