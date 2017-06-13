MULTAN-The polling for the PTI intra-party elections ended here on Monday and the counting of votes was underway till filing of this report. PTI sources said that the results were likely to be announced any time tonight. Two panels—Insaf Group and Ehtasab Group—contested the election and party sources said that the turnout remained very high.

Meanwhile, the PTI election commissioner for South Punjab Asim Dehar visited awareness camps at Rasheedabad Chowk, Chungi No-9, Gulgasht, Nawabpur Road and Multan Cantonment. Talking to the journalists on the occasion, Asim Dehar said that the PTI is the only political party that held its intra-party elections. He said that the elections were held in a transparent manner and the voters used their right to vote through SMS. He said that intra-party election was very important for promotion of democratic norms. He claimed that the PTI would win general elections with big margin.

MANGO FESTIVAL

FROM JULY 8

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha disclosed on Monday that the three-day International Mango Festival would begin on July 8, which will help introduce unique Multani mango to the world.

Chairing a meeting held in connection with the festival, the DC added that the mango festival would prove a grand recreational package for the masses after Eid. “Besides mango exhibition, a number of recreational activities like family show, cultural show, kids play land and eating competition will be held during three days of the event,” he further disclosed. He said that foreign ambassadors, multinational companies and big organisations would attend the festival and it would give a boost to mango and fruit industry in the region.

He hoped that the unique Multani mango would succeed in attracting foreign investors. He said that the entry to the festival would be free for the citizens while different business enterprises and mango growers would be given permission to set up their stalls. He said that a robust advertisement campaign would be launched before the festival.