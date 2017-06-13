Pakistan Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has denied the accusations that his nephew is behind the leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz during his appearance before JIT tasked with investigating money trail of properties owned by the Sharif family in London.

Speaking to media, Saad Rafique said that the allegations are totally false and fabricated.

"How can anyone be my nephew while I have no sister? I don't even know any person with the name of Hamad Javed."

"I heard that this story was made to go viral on social media."

The federal minister added that JIT, in its report submitted in the apex court, had admitted that someone from their own team had leaked the photo.