Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued notice to K-Electric over the petition filed against the company by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

However; the hearing will be held after the termination of summer holidays. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that, “The court could not conduct the hearing due to the vacations as the judges are already over burdened.”

JI leader argued that, “At least 5000 people have died from heatwave in Karachi whereas the misery has been intensified due to frequent power outages.” He requested the court to provide relief to the people.

Chief Justice asked that, “Should the court order to end load shedding?” He pronounced that they can issue directives only after considering the resources of the government.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that, “Government and regulators have sided with K-Electric which is receiving the bill of peak hours from Karachi.” He requested the court to hold an early hearing of the case.