LAHORE - PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has said that JIT probing into Sharif family case is not the deciding authority as the decision is to be taken by the Supreme Court.

He said this while addressing a joint press conference along with Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Awami Tehrik general secretary Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur and PTI leader and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmudul Rashid here yesterday. The former prime minister had invited the opposition leaders at his resident for iftar dinner.

His remarks about joint investigation team came when a reporter mention PAT chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri’s remark against investigation body. The senior politician was of the view that it was not the JIT but the apex court which would give final verdict on Panama case.

To another question, he said he held telephonic conversation with Dr Qadri today and would meet the PAT chairman very soon to discuss political situation and possibility of opposition parties alliance. He said the political leadership stood with JIT and the Supreme Court.

Opposition leaders, on occasion, also decided that a committee comprising all parties within and outside the parliament will be formed for electoral reforms and it will be headed by Sirajul Haq who will also convene a multi parties conference in this regard after Eid. The leader highlighted the need for election reforms before the next general election. They also demanded of the prime minister not to use his powers until the decision on Panama case. They also demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in Model Town incident.

Ch Shujaat expressed gratitude to all leaders and said that the ruling party wanted to make JIT and Panama case controversial. But, he quickly added, it was not easy for PML-N “to attack the Supreme Court once again.” About the Hussain Nawaz photo leak issue, he said the court was deciding authority on the matter as the report on it had already submitted before the honourable bench.

Speaking on occasion, PML-Q senior leader Chaudhary Ch Parvez Elahi said that people voted for PML-Q in previous election but the votes were not found in electrical boxes due to massive rigging. He said Imran Khan was fully in favour of electoral reforms.