Intelligence officials said Tuesday a suspected US missile strike killed a militant commander and his aide in Hangu.

Three intelligence officials said two missiles hit a house in a village some five kilometers south of Thal city early Tuesday morning.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on sensitive matters.They say the targeted house was being used by a commander of the militant Haqqani Network named Abu Bakr, and he was at home at the time of strike.

The officials say the missiles were fired from a US drone which had been seen hovering in the area.