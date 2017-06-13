KABUL - The Taliban’s shadow district governor for Khost district of northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan was arrested by police on Monday, the Afghan media reported. According to local officials, two other insurgents were also arrested. “Mawlawi Ebadullah, Taliban’s shadow district governor for Khost was arrested with his two men while they were travelling to Kunduz province,” District Governor, Khalil Rahimi said. He believes that Ebadullah is a key member of the Taliban in the region and that his arrest will have “a positive impact on the security of the district.”