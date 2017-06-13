GILGIT: An 11-year-old girl student passed away on Monday reportedly due to harsh physical punishments conducted by a female teacher in a government school in Ghizer district, police said.

The accused teacher and deceased girl belong to Sherqila area. Ghizer police have arrested the teacher and started investigation into the case.

SP Ghizer Faisal Zahoor told the media that the parents of the victim, a student of girls middle school Sherqila in Ghizer district, filed an application with the women police station Ghahkuch, stating that their child expired in a hospital due to the teacher’s violence.

The complainants stated that the girl was struck with an iron rod by her teacher during the class, saying the girl’s legs were badly hit, which caused infection in her leg bones.

“When the girl was admitted to a private hospital in the area, it was suggested by the doctors for her to be shifted to Combined Military Hospital in Gilgit for treatment,” said the parents, additionally stating the girl died in the CMH on Monday morning.

SP Zahoor informed that after postmortem the body was handed over to relatives. He said it was still to be investigated either the girl died of the alleged torture or any another ordeal.

A case was registered in the women police station Ghahkuch, in the district headquarters of Ghizer.

The police officer said when Ghizer police personnel reached Sherqila to arrest the teacher on Monday, the cops were attacked by a few of the people in the area with stones.

FIR was registered against people who attacked the personnel.