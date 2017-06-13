MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Sultan Azam Taimoori has asked the traffic wardens to perform their duty with utmost honesty and make the citizens realise their mistakes if they violate traffic laws.

“Brief the citizens and exhibit good behaviour during this process,” he added while addressing wardens here on Monday. He stressed upon the wardens to play their role in creating awareness on traffic laws and make students, drivers and road users aware. He said that Challans should be meant to rectify the road users.

The RPO urged upon the masses to consider traffic police their friend and well wisher, asking the parents to keep eye on their children. “Don’t let them drive motorbikes. One wheeling is a killer stunt. Protect the lives of your loved ones and don’t let them do this stunt,” he advised.

Meanwhile, the RPO visited Ramadan Bazaars in Sooraj Miani and Gol Bagh and reviewed security arrangements as well as quality of the goods at these bazaars. He issued order for further beefing up the security of these bazaars and directed concerned police officers to watch the security arrangements continuously.

VIOLATION OF

EHTARAM-I-RAMAZAN ORD

Different religious and social organisations have expressed grave concern over the indifference and apathetic attitude of the administration due to which Ehtaram-i-Ramazan Ordinance is being flouted overtly. They regretted that restaurant and eatery owners are serving food items at their premises with any let and hindrance.

They have called upon the Commissioner, RPO Gujranwala and DC and DPO Hafizabad to ensure effective implement Ehtaram-i-Ramazan Ordinance with full force and take appropriate action against the violators of the Ordinance.