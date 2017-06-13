SADIQABAD-Two persons were killed in separate accidents here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, a 32-year-old man of Chak 24/NP was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley. The deceased identified as Muhammad Asif was walking on the roadside near Chungi 12 when the truck, coming from the rear, crushed him to death.

Similarly, a 70-year-old man, Muhammad Sarwar, of Mohallah North Faisalabad was crossing railway lines near Timber Market when a Karachi-bound goods train from Lahore crushed him to death.

Patwari caught taking bribe

GUJRANWALA-A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) held a patwari red-handed taking bribe here the other day.

Rehmatullah submitted an application to the ACE, alleging that Manzoor Hussain, patwari at Bado Malih revenue circle, demanded Rs10,000 from him for issuance of “Fard.”

ACE circle officer Rana Ilyas along with judicial magistrate caught the suspect red-handed while taking bribe from the complainant. A case has been registered against him.