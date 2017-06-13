HAFIZABAD-The Kassoki Police have smashed two inter-district gangs of dacoits, bike-lifters and burglars and arrested ten accused including its ringleaders.

Addressing a press conference DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul said that two notorious gangs of Chitto and Bilaloo were operating in different districts and had committed scores of bike-snatching, cattle-lifting, dacoity, robbery and thefts cases.

On getting a tip-off, the Kassoki police headed by DSP Saddr Circle Rana Muhammad Islam and SHO Kassoki Ahad Hussain Tarar raided their hideouts and arrested Shahzad alias Chitto, the ringleader; Imran, Ghulam Abbas and Imtiaz of Chitto gang as well as Bilal alias Bilalo (ringleader), Alamgir, Rizwan and Ihsanullah. The police, on their pointation, recovered stolen bikes, peter engine, tractor-trolley and cattle heads worth Rs2 million.

The DPO said that the district police have continued its search and targeted operation in the district due to which crime incidents have been gone down during the past one month.

HOUSE REDUCES

TO ASHES

Household articles worth Rs0.5 burnt to ashes in fire erupted in the house of Muhammad Tahir on Defence Road here. The cause of fire is stated to be short-circuiting of electricity wires.

The Rescue-1122 was informed which rushed to the spot and saved the adjacent houses from fire. However, all the household articles including TV, fridge, clothes and beds were reduced to ashes.