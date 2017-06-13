QUETTA - Two suspected terrorists were killed on Monday in exchange of fire with security forces at Western Bypass, a suburban area of Quetta. According to police, the personnel of law enforcement agencies shot dead two alleged terrorists in exchange of fire near Karwarn Petrol Pump at Western Bypass. The bodies of terrorists were shifted to Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Jun-2017 here.
Two terrorists killed in Quetta
