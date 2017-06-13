JHABBRAN-Developmental projects worth billions of rupees launched in Sharaqpur, Ferozewala, Narang Mandi and Muridke areas are near completion.

It was claimed by Federal Minister for Defence Production, Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain at the inauguration of a road from Qila Sattar Shah to Kot Pindi Das.

He said the developmental works include up-gradation of schools buildings, construction of new roads, water supply schemes, Motorway interchange on Qila Sitar Shah Pandi Das Road. He said work on Kala Shah Kaku eastern bypass is underway.

He claimed that Sheikhupura will be turned into a model city in the near future.

MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool, Rana Shakeel Ahmad, Ch Mehmood Ahmad Goriay, Ch Faryad Bahadar and Riaz Gujjar were also present on the occasion.