LAHORE - DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Aslam Afghani has said that applications of some 2,000 herbal companies have been rejected for registration of their products for different reasons.

Talking to APP, he said an independent board of the DRAP was responsible for issuing licence to pharmaceutical firms for producing medicines after having scrutiny and verification of their credentials.

The applications of some 2,000 herbal companies were rejected for submission of incomplete documents or non-availability of required facilities, including absence of testing labs etc, he added.

According to health sources, over 10,000 herbal, nauticeutical and homoeopathic companies, both foreign and local, had applied for their own registration and registration of their products with the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) till October 1, 2014, the last date for applying for registration.

Around 390 herbal companies had been issued licences and their 1000 products registered so far, with 2,000 applications rejected while a large number of cases were pending, the sources added.