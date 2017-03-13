ISLAMABAD : Indian troops on Sunday again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector, targeting the civil population of Chaffar village.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a 60-year old man and a 15-year old girl were injured due to the Indian firing. Both the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Abbaspur. The ISPR further said that Pakistani troops effectively responded to the Indian firing.

There had been repeated outbreaks of cross-border firing in the recent past, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including of civilians.