Two people including a woman got injured in ‘unprovoked’ firing of Indian Border Forces in Rawlakot’s Abbas Pur Sector of Line of Control (LoC), reported Waqt News.

Military sources said Pakistan Army has ‘replied befittingly and silenced the guns of Indian military’.

Pakistan forces targeted the posts of the Indian Army, reports add.

It is not the first time that Indian forces have targeted civilian settlements along Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary.

Due to hostile relations between the two states, dozens of civilians have been killed and injured in cross-border firing over the past year or so.