RAWALPINDI : Various joint search operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours and rounded up 21 suspects, including a Baloch sub-national and two Afghans.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, during the search operations, part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF), carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sialkot, Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur, weapons, ammunition and hate material were also recovered.
