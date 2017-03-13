TOBA TEK SINGH:- The handover process of 26 state-run primary schools to the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) will be completed by March 16 in the district.

According to officials, out of 26 schools, 12 are of boys and 14 of girls. The PEF will improve teaching and education standards in these schools and for the purpose, the government will release funds to the foundation. The Education Department will also provide free books to students at the schools.