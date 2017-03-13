NOWSHERA: Police on Sunday arrested 34 suspects including four Afghan nationals during search operation carried out in various parts of the district, officials said.

Officials said police during a search operation against miscreants and anti-social elements arrested as many as 34 suspects who were wanted to police in crimes of different nature. Police said the search operations were carried out in different areas of the district during which 34 suspects including four proclaimed offenders and four Afghan nationals having no valid documents were apprehended.

Moreover, police said they also recovered weapons from some of the suspects. They said operation against anti-social elements would continue.