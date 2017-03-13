SARGODHA - The police claimed to have held two officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on charge of smuggling huge quantity of drugs and illegal arms from KPK to Punjab here the other day.

According to the Phularwan Police, the police intercepted a car on Motorway at Salam Interchange. During search, the police recovered more than 18kg of hashish and illegal arms from the car and arrested the accused - Abdullah and Abdul Hanif. The police said that the accused are officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force, adding they used to smuggle drugs from KPK to Punjab on the car which, the police said, carry fake number-plates. The police impounded the car and shifted the accused to undisclosed location for interrogation. The police also registered a case against the accused and started searching for their accomplices for whom they were bringing the arms.