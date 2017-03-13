ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Sunday inducted Chinese-built Low to Medium Altitude Air Defence System (LOMADS) LY-80 in its air defence system.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest at the induction ceremony held at the army auditorium.

The army chief said, “LY-80 LOMADS increases our response capability to current and emerging air defence threats.”

LY-80 is a Chinese mobile air defence system capable of tracking and destroying variety of aerial targets at longer ranges flying at low and medium altitude, the ISPR statement read.

Earlier on arrival, commander of military’s air defence arm Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza, received the army chief.

Agencies add: The LY-80 is a land-based version of the HQ-16 system used in ships (and fired from VLS (Vertical Launch System) containers. The HQ-16A is based on a joint development of the Russian Buk-M1 (SA-11 ‘Gadfly’) and Ural/Buk-2M (SA-17 ‘Grizzly’) Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) systems, for use from mobile ground vehicles and later from ships.

The missile is able to engage aerial targets at high altitude; the mid-range LY-80 is also able to intercept very low-flying targets at a distance of up to about 40 kilometres, filling the gap between the HQ-7 short-range SAM and the HQ-9 long-range SAM systems.