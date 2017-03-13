HAFIZABAD- Five bandits took away cash and valuables including gold ornaments and cellphones worth more than a million from a house in Shahjamal village in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police, as usual, have registered a case without any arrest.

According to police source, five armed bandits barged into the house of Syed Hammad Raza and held all the family members hostage by locking them in a room. The bandits collected cash of Rs500,000, eight tolas of gold ornaments and other household articles and fled away. Meanwhile, the Vanike Tarar Police smashed five-member racket of burglars and recovered booty worth million of rupees from them. On a tip-off, the police raided a hideout of the gang and arrested Qasim Tarar, Aamir Ihsan Tarar, Hassan Raza, Nasir Raza and Muhammad Usman. On their pointation the police recovered the stolen articles.

Scout associations being activated

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shumail Ahmad Khawaja directed for activation of scout associations in all the schools and colleges. He directed all the deputy commissioners in the province to take concrete steps for the purpose. He said that District Boy Scout Associations be made functional and sufficient budget be allocated so that the boy scouts could play their vital role in the society. He further directed that at least 10 percent boys in schools and colleges be recruited as scouts and they be imparted proper training for the provision of first aid, rescue and emergency response. He also directed that at least Rs200 be fixed as per day honoraria for each scout and be paid to them through the Promotion of Education Fund.

Keeping in view the directive, DC Hafizabad as directed the heads of all schools and colleges to enrol scouts and ensure their proper training.