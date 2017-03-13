Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed all organizational activities at Bilawal House Lahore from today, owing to the assassination of a party leader in the city.

According to a statement by PPP Punjab information secretary Mustafa Khokhar, all meetings scheduled for Monday at Bilawal House regarding district organizational issues have been postponed owing to the murder of party leader Babar Butt.

In today’s meeting, Bilawal was scheduled to interview candidates for the party offices.

Khokhar said murder attempt at PPP leader Shaukat Basra and assassination of Babar Butt is a failure of the government.

Meantime, Chaudhry Manzoor alleged that Babar Butt was pressurized to quit the PPP.