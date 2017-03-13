QUETTA - A bridge was partially damaged in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Costal Highway near Sarband Road in Gwadar on Sunday.

The militants had planted the IED under the bridge which went off with a bang; although, there was no casualty reported in the explosion.

The police and other law enforcement agencies cordoning off the area started a search operation to apprehend the culprits, besides collecting evidence from the blast scene.

Meanwhile, at least four people were injured in a hand grenade attack by miscreants in Turbat on Sunday.

Police said that the culprits hurled hand grenade at people present at Cinema Chowk which exploded with a big bang. Resultantly, four people were injured. The assailants fled from the scene of the crime.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and police after registering a case against the attackers started raids for their arrest.

Quetta police arrested four suspected persons including a proclaimed offender in search operation in different areas of city on Sunday.

According to police sources, on a tip-off, a police party launched search operations in various areas and apprehended three suspected men and a proclaimed offender.

MAN DIES IN BHAG CLASH

APP adds: A man Sunday was killed in an armed clash between two groups over an old enmity in Bhag area of Bolan district.

According to Levies sources, two rival groups took position and used automatic weapons against each other due to old enmity. As a result, one of them namely Ahsan Ahmed died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities. Levies force is looking into the matter.