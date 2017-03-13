Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition from a school in the New Karachi area of the metropolis, reported Waqt New.

A statement issued by the paramilitary force said miscreants affiliated with a political party had hidden arms and ammunition in a school with the intention of carrying out terror attacks in Karachi.

Rangers claimed they had seized four LMGs, two 8mm rifles, two 7mm rifles, two 224-bore rifles, one 44-bore rifle, one 222-rifle, five 12-bore pistols, two 30-bore pistols, two 9mm pistols and a significant quantity of ammunition.