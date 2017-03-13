According to a statement issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Chinese Army troops and Turkish military bands will take part in this year’s Pakistan Day national parade on March 23.

This will be the first time that a foreign military contingent will take part in the Pakistan Day parade.

The parade is organised by joint staff headquarters in Rawalpindi, which oversees the three armed forces of Pakistan whose contingents have arrived in Islamabad in order to perform rehearsals.

The military parade conducted on the national day resumed couple of years ago, in 2015, after a gap of seven years.