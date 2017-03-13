ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the government would ensure provision of equal rights to all citizens in light of the constitution as well as the teachings of Islam.

The prime minister, in his message on the occasion of Holi Festival being observed on the day, extended his felicitations to Hindu citizens of Pakistan.

“The circumstances in Pakistan are changing. Here, the days of spring are coming up for which the basis of inter-faith peace and co-existence were laid. Pakistan was created as hub of peace not only for Muslims rather every tribe and community living in the region,” he said.

Sharif said that the government would make arrangements to disallow any discrimination in the name of religion and the followers of every religion must feel free to practice their own faiths.

“The citizens should also not suffer from any sense of deprivation regarding employment or any other matter due to their faith,” he added.

The prime minister viewed that Holi heralds the onset of spring and brings along a message of hope for a better future.

This festival also gives good news that the societies also improve just like the winter turning into the spring season, he added.

Sharif said that in his address on August 11, 1947 Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that there would be no discrimination on the basis of faith in the country.

The state was bound to fulfil the commitment the Quaid had made to the minorities in that address without tolerating any laxity in this regard, he added.

He said that the whole of the nation recognised the role of the Hindu community for the country’s development.

The prime minister said that in the past, the minorities also suffered at the hands of miscreants, just like other people of the country.

However, this was unfortunate that the name of Islam was misused in that regard that had declared the killing of a human as tantamount to killing the whole humanity and considered the saving of one life equal to saving whole humanity, he said.

Sharif said that Islam never discriminated human rights on religious grounds and the Constitution of Pakistan also carried the same message.

He said that for national development, it was inevitable to move forward with the spirit of national unity and build a society where everyone must feel free without any aggression.

Sharif said, “Holi Festival teaches us that the virtue will live forever and the evil is destined to be defeated.”