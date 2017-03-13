KOT RADHA KISHAn-Residents have been deprived of basic healthcare at the only public THQ Hospital in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan.

PML-N Kasur district senior vice president Ch Khalid Hussain stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that due to unavailability of doctors and other staff, the hospital which was constructed at a cost of millions of rupees is now in miserable condition. He informed that it is the sole hospital, supposed to cater for the healthcare need of the residents of 184 villages of the tehsil but on the ground, there is nothing for the people in the hospital. He claimed that two doctors and six other staffers, working in the hospital, have not been paid salaries for the last six months. Due to shortage of staff, the two doctors have to examine thousands of patients each day which, sometimes, become impossible for them. Ch Khalid regretted at his powerlessness, saying office-bearers of the ruling party and even public representatives are helpless in front of the bureaucracy. He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and resolve problems of the residents of the area.