PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Sunday asked the PML-N to take action against its lawmaker Javed Latif for his indecent remarks against the family members of the PTI MNA Murad Saeed.

He said that his party would have already expelled a member, if someone was found using language similar to what the PML-N lawmaker had used.

The PML-N MNA should be removed from the seat of MNA. We are waiting for what action does the PML-N take against its lawmaker, the PTI chairperson said.

He was speaking at a gathering held at the inauguration ceremony of a 350-bed Qazi Hussain Ahmed Hospital and Medical College in Nowshera.

The PTI chairman said that the KP government was spending money on human development, while others were making just roads.

Thousands of families would benefit from these facilities, he said.

“We have ended political interference from the police department,” Imran Khan said, adding that “over 1.8 million people of the KP have now free Insaf health card facility, which is big job done by the provincial government.”

Flanked by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other provincial ministers, the PTI Chief, Imran Khan, inaugurated Qazi Hussain Ahmed Hospital, which is about 350-bed whereas the Medical College has 500 seats for students.

Imran said that late Qazi Hussian Ahmad was a good politician.

He said that all the latest facilities were available for patients in the hospital.

Imran said that reforms were introduced in all the government-run hospitals of the province to ensure health facilities to the masses.

He said that Pervez Khattak and his team were doing well.

In his speech, Khattak said that now the Nowshera residents would not have to go to other districts for medical treatment as they would now get health facilities at their doorstep.

This 500-bed hospital has been constructed at the cost of Rs2 billion.

PML-N, PTI EXHIBITING

INTOLERANCE: PPP LEADER

STAFF REPORTER from Islamabad adds: Pakistan People’s Party Secretary Information Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said on Sunday that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) were exhibiting ‘intolerant’ attitude.

In a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that the PML-N was following the footsteps of dictator Gen Ziaul Haq and its attitude was ‘hostile’.

He said that if the Model Town incident had happened in Sindh, its government would have been dismissed and the cabinet (members) would have been languishing in prison.

He said that democracy in the country was salvaged due to the sacrifice of former premier Benazir Bhutto. He said that the PPP is defending democracy and will continue to do so.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari had adopted a policy of tolerance, patience and reconciliation so that democracy was strengthened in the country.

“The PML-N government in the centre enjoys power due to Asif Ali Zardari as the government was about to drown in the wave of PTI’s 2014 sit-in but the PPP supported democracy,” he said.

The PPP leader claimed that his party will give a surprise in next general elections by sweeping Punjab.