PESHAWAR - One person sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device exploded on Sunday at Boki area of Kurram Agency closed to Pak-Afghan border.

According to officials in the political administration, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by unknown miscreants on roadside exploded when a tractor trolley was passing through the area. The driver of the tractor who was identified as Yasir Hussian sustained injuries in the explosion. The officials said at the time of the explosion, the injured driver was bringing stones to the nearby village from the mountains passing through the way.

The injured driver was rushed to the agency headquarters hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area immediately after the incident to trace the suspects.

During the search operation, security forces found another bomb planted in a plastic drum. Security forces defused the bomb and foiled a major terror bid.