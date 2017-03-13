BAHAWALPUR-Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman said that as per the Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2015-16, the education sector has witnessed remarkable improvement.

The minister emphasised the importance of availability of statistics on education for government to be aware of the current state of affairs in the sector, improvements achieved so far and to set priorities and frame strategies for future course of action.

The report noted considerable improvement in enrolment rate in primary schools, availability of physical facilities in government schools and reduction in the number of out-of-school Children. “The number of such kids in classes 1-12 and age bracket of 5-16 years has reduced by 3% per annum from 25.96 million in 2012-13 to 22.64 million in 2015-16. The Punjab has outperformed other provinces by reducing the number by 6% per annum from 12.87 million to 9.92 M during the same period,” he observed.

The minister further highlighted that the net enrolment rate in primary education improved at the rate of 4% per annum from 14.65 million in 2012-13 to 17.10 million in 2015-16. Punjab’s contribution of 6% per annum was greater than other provinces, he added.

He also appreciated the improvement in availability of facilities in government schools and urged the need for provincial governments to concentrate on the sector.

He attributed the improvement in the education to the government’s constructive policies and prioritisation of the education sector. He also observed that after devolution of power, the responsibility for improving the quality and accessibility of education rests both on the federal and provincial governments. He said that he would also discuss these statistics in the upcoming Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference. The minister further said that improving the adult literacy rate, initiating accelerated learning programs and encouraging non formal education were the three focused areas of the government aimed at improving the accessibility of education.

CDA vows Rs1.32b projects

in rural area

The Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) would spend Rs1.317 billion on various development projects to provide state of the art socio infrastructure in the far flung areas of Cholistan.

CDA Chairman Malik Iqbal Channar said that to bring the cholistani people into main stream, government was fully determined to mobilise all the available resources.

“The government of Punjab’s commitment to provide comfortable and decent socioeconomic cover is practically reflected by planning to allot state land to the Cholistani people. The scrutiny process in this regard has been completed through transparent based mechanism,” he said.

He further maintained that the redressal committees regarding allotment process was rapidly finalising their recommendation in this regard. He said that the case of CDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society and transferring 50 new primary schools under the administrative supervision of education directorate of CDA and Punjab education foundation have been referred to their respective departments.