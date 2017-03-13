HYDERABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested an official of the Sindh Education Department and seized his possessions valued at around Rs285 million.

In a statement issued here by the NAB spokesman, Deputy Director Rizwan Soomro said that BPS-16 Office Superintendent Bachu Mal was arrested at his residence near the Central Prison. "The accused was a key player in illegal appointments in the District Education Department of Mirpurkhas. He has been defrauding the poor applicants and job seekers by giving them fake appointment orders," reads the statement.

Mal is also accused of facilitating the joining of duties against fake orders in connivance with other officials in the Education Department of Mirpurkhas. “By abusing his authority, Mal accumulated properties and bank balance worth millions of rupees in his name and in the names of his close relatives, including wife and children," the statement claims.

The NAB spokesman said that documents, files and crucial evidence related to those fraudulent appointments were also recovered during the raid at Mal's residence. The things confiscated from Mal include Rs40 million prize bonds, documents of properties, including 11 apartments in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas and a plot in Hyderabad, which were together valued at Rs90 million. A sum of Rs80 million deposited in the bank accounts and two vehicles valued at Rs2.5 million were also recovered. According to the NAB, Mal was booked in another reference, which was filed in May, 2016. As many as 22 education officials and staff from Mirpurkhas were nominated in this reference. In that reference, Mal was accused of releasing Rs97 million under the head of fake salaries, which were given to 164 fake appointments.

He was granted a pre-arrest bail by the Sindh High Court in that reference. According to the spokesman, the NAB would file a separate reference after Saturday's raid to charge Mal with accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.