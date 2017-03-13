VEHARI-Ruling party N’s MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry along with a number of his supporters stormed the Saddr police station Vehari and got his accused aide freed from the police custody.

The police had registered a case against Rana Hafeez under Section 379 a couple of weeks ago and arrested him on Saturday. The police had detained accused in the lock-up.

In the night, the MNA from NA-169 constituency along with his supporters allegedly attacked the police station and got the accused released forcefully. After the incident, a police spokesman said, “It was an unlawful and violent act and we will not spare the criminals.” Later, the police registered an FIR against the 13 nominated and 15 to 20 unidentified accused for taking the law in their own hands excluding the MNA. The name of an MNA who had allegedly led the violators was also not mentioned in the FIR.

Sources revealed that police high-ups had requested the MNA to give the accused in the police custody but he refused to do so.

After the incident MNA Tahir Iqbal said in a press meeting, “We got the person released on the personal surety with the consent of police officials and the FIR against us is a result of political victimisation. We have requested the Punjab chief minister to form a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.” He further said that the matter is in the notice of Vehari DPO Omer Saeed. Advocate Waseem Joyia said that police were not able to secure even the police stations.