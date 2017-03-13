SADIQABAD - The government will be approached to construct an interchange for linking Sadiqabad with the road being constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor here. PML-N leader Sardar Munir Ahmed said that those opposing the CPEC are in fact fulfilling agenda of the enemies. He said that China is time-tested friend of Pakistan. “China’s role in the country’s development is undeniable,” he pointed out. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has led the country towards prosperity, adding all the projects under the CPEC will be completed.