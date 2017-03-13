ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar held a meeting with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Monday and exchanged views on ongoing measures for establishing law and order in Sindh particularly Karachi and political situation in the province.

The minister said that the administrative machinery and people of Sindh would not only benefit from ability, political wisdom and maturity of the governor who was representative of federation, but political process would also mature further.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the role of Rangers, intelligence agencies and law enforcement institutions for establishing peace in Karachi.

The operation in Karachi was started in 2013 on the instructions of the federal government and the need was to take it to its logical conclusion, Nisar said.

The minister said peace in Quaid’s city was the mutual responsibility of all political forces. He said time has come for all political parties to start the process of self accountability and permanently close their doors on the criminal elements.

The political parties should also help the law enforcement institutions in identifying such elements, he added.