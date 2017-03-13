ISLAMABAD: Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Monday said there were 126 diplomatic missions of Pakistan abroad consisting of embassies and consulates.

Replying to a question during Question Hour in the National assembly (NA), he said Rs 11.67 billion budget had been allocated for the embassies and consulates in the fiscal year 2015-16 while the expenditure was Rs 11.72 billion.

He said the government had also taken a number of steps for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis including establishment of Overseas Pakistanis Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), regular coordination with Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and dedicated focal person in all missions for their prompt redressal of problems.

He said Machine Readable Passport (MRP) facilities had been set up in 92 Pakistani missions abroad, in collaboration with interior ministry.