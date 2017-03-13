Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a high level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review issues concerning the security.

The meeting reviewed progress and successes achieved during the operation Raddul Fasaad.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that elimination of terrorism and extremism is imperative for sustainable peace in the country.

The premier and the participants expressed satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order in the country.

The meeting also reviewed anti-terrorism laws and exchanged views to strengthen these laws.

The meeting vowed to accelerate the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) at federal and provincial level. The prime minister also directed to speed up the operation.