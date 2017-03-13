VEHARI (AAMIR ALI): Local people protested against the Luddon police for its failure to provide justice and address their grievances mainly due to the connivance of mafia and corrupt policemen.

The front desk officials of the police station do not listen to the complainants’ grievances facing lawlessness due to corrupt police staff.

A large number of locals including lawyers and farmers protested against the poor performance of Luddon SHO and other staff due to influence of strong mafia. Policemen pay heavy bribe for their transfer in the police station to accumulate bribe. All the station policemen including the SHO are allegedly engaged in looting the complainants and others through the touts. The poor face a lot of problems. They demanded the Punjab chief minister and the IG Punjab take note of the situation.

A social activist Malik Tanvir Bhara Advocate said that the front desk could not change the police behaviour due to irresponsibility of the Vehari DPO. Lots of big claims are made by the police high-up officials to provide corruption-free environment in stations but no reform has so far been introduced in this regard. There are fixed rates for various tasks in Police Station Luddon so the victims could not get justice thus merit has become impossible.

Abdullah, a local trader, said that the crime rate is increasing day by day and gambling, dacoty, mobile/bike snatching are common here under the patronage of police in Luddon area as the perpetrators have not been arrested by police.

Criminals target the local residents due to which they feel themselves unsafe. The local residents repeatedly submitted complaints to the DPO but situation house officers and other cops had not yet changed their attitude. They protested against the poor performance of police and demanded strict action against them.

When contacted, SHO Mirza Rehmat denied the allegations while DPO spokesperson Faisal said that he would inform the DPO about the situation.