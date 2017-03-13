SIALKOT-Police have registered a case after 20 months a woman had been tortured, dragged down the street and stripped off in the fields of village Kaanwaan Lit, Daska.

Police have registered the case (No 108/2017) Under Sections 34 and 354 PPC by the orders of a court.

According to the FIR, the married woman namely Shahida Parveen was irrigating her fields in village Kaanwaan Lit-Daska on August 01,2015 when four armed accused including Saeed Ahmed, Altaf Hussain and their two unknown companions held her at gunpoint and tortured brutally in the fields over the issue of watering the fields.

The FIR revealed that the accused also made her naked after tearing her cloths and threw her there by considering her dead.

The victim was forced to approach the local court due to the delaying tactics in registering the case against the nominated accused, stated to be influential politically. It has taken twenty months to register the case against the accused.

The petitioner urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera to direct the Daska police to ensure the early arrest of the accused and provide her with justice.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 20 human traffickers during different raids conducted in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The accused would run the illegal business of sending the innocent people abroad after getting big amounts. The FIA has sent the accused human traffickers including Ansar, Muazzam Hussain, Sadam, Rashid Ahmed, Akram, Jamshaid, Kashif, Shahid Farooq, Muhammad Akram, Zafar Abbas, Tariq, Majid Hussain, Tayyub, Faisal, Ejaz, Zafar, Zulfiqar, Waheed, Bilal, and Riaz behind bars.

Sialkot to get varsities’

campuses

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced the government will establish sub-campuses of Agriculture University Faisalabad and Bahria University at Sialkot for providing quality education at local level.

He added that a plan to set up campuses of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Textile University was also under progress. He said that the government has issued a special tranche of Rs180 million for NUST campus.

Addressing the party workers at PML-N House Sialkot here, federal defence revealed that the construction work of the mega project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been started at various places near Daska, Sambrial and Sialkot.

He said that this project would be completed within a stipulated period of next one and half years. He said that the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been extended to Kharian-Gujrat, Dina-Jhelum, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad-AJK. He said that the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway would also be linked with the CPEC.

Earlier, he held an open court and listened to the public problems. He issued orders on various applications for the urgent relief to the applicants.

Holi celebrated with fervour

The Hindu community celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, with enthusiasm on Sunday.

They greeted one another and distributed sweets on the auspicious occasion during the light rainy weather. The cheering Hindus termed Holi a festival of colours that brings joy and hope in the lives of people. They said that the festival marks the onset of spring and is celebrated with joyous gaiety.

On the occasion, the local leader of Hindu Community in Sialkot Rattan Lal extended their hearty greetings and good wishes to the Hindus on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Several females said the ‘’festival of colours’’ is a part of their rich and diverse culture. “The festival is associated with the celebration of brotherhood and harmony. The spontaneity and liveliness of the spring festival affirms the togetherness of our multicultural nation,” they added

The Sialkot Deputy Commissioner said that tight security arrangements were made in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.

DEATH: The mother-in-law of MLA Ch Ishaq died here after protracted illness. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard at village Tilakpur-Bajwat. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended the funeral.