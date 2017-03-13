LAHORE - PTI leaders were furious with the PML-N yesterday for the alleged disruption of its political gathering in the City.

Local PTI leaders had organised a breakfast reception in honour of party’s provincial and central leaders at a marriage hall in Township area of Lahore on Sunday.

According to the PTI version of the story, the hall had been booked in advance and all the arrangements were complete to receive the leaders. And when the party workers reached the venue in the morning, they found the hall locked from outside with security personnel guarding the building.

Upon this, they asked Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, not to come to the venue for security reasons.

But other leaders including Hamid Khan, Shafqat Mehmood, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Walid Iqbal reached there to stage a sit-in as a token of protest.

They also had breakfast on the roadside along with the party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Khan termed it an undemocratic act on the part of Punjab government reflective of its dictatorial mind-set.

Mehmoodur Rashid and Ejaz Ch said that government had become unnerved due to an anticipated adverse decision by the Supreme Court on Panama papers.

The PTI leaders alleged that Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri was the man behind disruption of their event who did it on behest of the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Zaeem Qadri, on the other hand, denied any role in the whole affair and attributed the happening to the internal strife among the PTI leaders.

This happened due to a tussle between Jehangir Tareen group and Shah Mehmood Qureshi group, he said.