HAFIZABAD-The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will rid the country of corrupt rulers soon.

Two times elected MNA/MPA and central leader of PTI Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti stated at a convention of the party’s elected and defeated councillors belonging to Hafizabad District here the other day

He recalled that during his tenure as MPA and MNA, he had not only refused to accept ministership but got district status for tehsil Hafizabad and connected the district to the rest of the country through three interchanges on motorway. He counted that it was during his tenure, that Hafizabad city was provided Sui gas, electricity in more than two hundred villages, schools in most of the remote villages and network of farm to mandi roads was established.

He said that the party high command has nominated Shoaib Hayat Tarar and Rizwan Mehar as district president and general secretary respectively and notification of other officer-bearers would be issued in the near future. He called on the workers to ensure enrolment at grass-root level to give crushing defeat to the opponents during the next general elections. He said that the PTI is the only party which would remove sense of deprivation among the people as Imran Khan is the only leader who has unblemished integrity and wants to weed out corruption from the country. Prominent among those who also addressed the convention included Shoaib Hayat Tarar, Mehar Rizwan, Malik Najaf Awan, Tariq Masih, Khalid Javed Sergeant and Rahat Ayubi Butt.