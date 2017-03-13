MULTAN - Renowned calligrapher Hafiz Iqbal alias Ibn-e-Kaleem passed away after protracted illness here on Sunday.

Ibn-e-Kaleem introduced new calligraphic styles and earned good name for the country by participating in international calligraphic exhibitions in India, Tehran, Nishapur, Mashad, Sweden, Riyadh, Jeddah, Copenhagen, Damascus, Iraq, Egypt and many other countries.

The deceased was father of famous poet and calligrapher, Mukhtar Ali.

His funeral prayers was offered at GPO Ground Multan and attended by large number of people including political personalities and literary figures.

The calligraphic community and people belonging to literary organisations have condoled the death of Ibn-e-Kaleem.

They prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.