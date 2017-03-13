LAHORE - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has stressed upon the Prime Minister not to link terrorism with Islam and the Ulema to please colonial powers, and instead trace the factors behind the menace and adopt a solid policy to tackle the issue.

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Sunday, he said that the Prime Minister had full powers and he should not simply make advices and sermons or only condemn terrorism.

The JI chief further said that instead of seeking separate Fatwa from the Ulema, the Prime Minister should make arrangement for a collective Fatwa.

He said that it would be better to appoint a Grand Mufti as in Saudi Arabia to guide the government on important issues.

Sirajul Haq demanded immediate arrest of the bloggers indulging in blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and give exemplary punishment to them.

He said that such a heinous crime was being committed under the nose of the rulers but they were unconcerned.

He said that the nation would not spare any sacrifice for safeguarding the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The JI chief said that the execution of Mumtaz Qadri was a big crime of the rulers for which the masses could besiege the residences of the rulers.

Sirajul Haq said that terrorism was the result of joining the US war on terror and said that all the Ulema had opposed this step.

He said the man who plunged the country into this war was sitting comfortably in Dubai while the country and the nation were facing the consequences.

He said that the Ulema, Madrassas and mosques were the target of terrorism and those holding them responsible for the menace were agents of the enemy powers. The enemy wanted to divide the Ummah in sectarian and factions groups and to push them against one another in order to sell its arms and occupy the resources of the Muslim world, he added.

The JI chief said that the enemy was targeting mosques, shrines and madrassas. It was the government’s responsibility to foil the enemy plans but the rulers were themselves advancing the enemy agenda, he said.

He further said that the enemy was trying to destroy the Islamic civilisation and values and to promote its own culture.

The colonial powers that destroyed the unity of the Ummah in 1923 by eliminating the Khilafat- the symbol of Muslim unity- was now busy in making the Islamic faith and norms controversial but unfortunately, the Muslim rulers stood on the enemy side and advocating the enemy stance, he stated.

He also opposed a supplementary budget.

Asked about the remarks of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah about him, Sirajul Haq said he could only pray for the Minister.

He said that he could not give up the drive against corruption.

To a question about FATA, he said that the Federal government should proceed according to the report of the Sartaj Aziz Committee.