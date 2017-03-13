RAWALPINDI: A group of 40 college students from remote areas of the country on Monday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

The students met the Army chief as part of the COAS Youth Encouragement Programme, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release stated.

The COAS termed the youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute in national integration and development through setting the highest goals and attaining quality education.

Reaffirming education as national priority agenda, the COAS said, “We will do our best to provide whole-hearted support towards attainment of national objective.”