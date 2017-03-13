Islamabad - Rawalpindi police have arrested a suspect from the premises of a shrine in the area of Shakarial, Sadiq Abad in the limits of Rawalpindi, police sources said on Sunday.

Arshad Khan, as he told the police, has been reportedly staying at the shrine of ‘Peer Muhammad Shah Sarkar’ for the last two days. Upon interrogation, he could neither state any reason of his stay over there nor could he produce his identity card, saying the NADRA had rejected his identity card. He, however, introduced himself as Arshad Khan and told the police that he is a resident of district Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The shrine has had been under attack twice in recent past and a three-day festival is to start just after 10 days, said the police. Sadiqabad police have taken the suspect into custody and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Islamabad police along with Pak Rangers on Sunday conducted search operation in different areas of city and nabbed 30 suspects, a police spokesman said. According to details, Islamabad Police along with contingents of Pak Rangers in wee hours of Sunday conducted search operation in Mara Badi, Mara Jaafar, Nust University area, PHA flats where they screened 390 houses, under construction buildings and residential areas.

These teams nabbed 30 suspects who are being investigated further.

PTDC to introduce police for tourists’ security

App adds, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor has said that PTDC would introduce special police force on pattern of Thailand to provide maximum security to the tourists.

He stated this in a meeting with Pol Col Nithithorn Chintakanon, Deputy Commander of Tourist Police Division office, Thailand, where he introduced Pakistani culture.

During his visit to Thailand, Abdul Ghafoor briefed the geographical importance of Pakistan for the world and said that the present government is committed to promoting and developing this forex earning industry and to showcase Pakistan as a tourist friendly destination.

“Soon we will establish tourism police on pattern of Thailand to provide maximum security to the incoming tourists”, he according to a press release issued here Sunday. He invited the deputy commander to visit Pakistan to assist Pakistan in formulation of the force and assured their visit will be hosted by PTDC.

He added that tourism is a tool for economic and social development for any country and there is a need to concentrate on religious, sports and cultural values of society and portray a positive image of Pakistan to the world.

MD appreciated the initiatives and policies of Thai Government for promotion and provision of facilities to the tourist, which resulted in a remarkable tourist flow in Thailand.

He added that Government of Pakistan is considering simplifying the visa procedure so that more tourists may visit Pakistan every year.

There are numerous holy places of Buddhism in Pakistan where Thai people can perform their religious rituals and also enjoy Pakistani culture.

Deputy Commander assured that Thai Tourist Police will extend maximum support in establishment of Tourist Police force in Pakistan. He accepted the invitation of MD PTDC for visit to Pakistan.

Before commencement of his visit, MD also visited the World Medical Centre Hospital at Bangkok where the hospital director Prof Adisorn Patradul briefed bim about traditional and modern techniques being offered by the hospital.

The MD told him that medical tourism is also flourishing in Pakistan where facilities of kidney, liver, hair transplant and cosmetic surgery. Proper publicity may bring fruitful results of increase in tourist flow, he added.

Executive Director of Thailand Tourism Authority, General Manager of Thai Airways and Thai Ambassador in Pakistan Suchart Liengsaengthong were also present in the meeting.