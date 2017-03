Police on Monday claimed they had foiled a major terror bid in Quetta and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“Unknown miscreants had dumped weapons of various kinds,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

The seized weapons included machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, other arms and over 400 rounds of ammunition.

The official added that the weapons were recovered from a compound in the Nawan Killi area of Quetta.