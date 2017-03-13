SADIQABAD-The main entrance of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) has been turned into a rickshaw stand, causing problems for the patients and visitors.

According to visiting patients, rickshaw drivers keep their rickshaws park in front of the main entrance of the THQ hospital the whole day. They said that the practice causes severe problems for ambulances to shift patients to and from the hospital as most of their time get wasted wading through rickshaws line up at the entrance, making movement virtually impossible. They demanded the Tehsil Municipal Administration to order the officials concerned to ban rickshaw parking or stand at the main entrance of the hospital.

Weeds elimination drive launched

The water flow can be made smooth by removing weeds from the banks of canals, Agriculture Deputy Director Faiz Bakhsh said.

Talking to media, he said that the Agriculture Department has launched a campaign for removal of all kinds of weeds from the banks of canals. “With the removal of weeds, water flow will be made smooth and it will become easy to irrigate fields,” he pointed out. He said that weeds also damage growth of crops. He informed that the department is going to launch an awareness campaign in this regard.